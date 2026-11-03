Elon Musk says SpaceX could enable AI computing off Earth

Google's Project Suncatcher is running AI models on solar-powered satellites, with the October 1, 2026 prototype launch and the October 30, 2026 first AI-generated response from orbit.

SpaceX is aiming to demonstrate its space-based AI computing technology by late 2027, with deployments potentially beginning as early as 2028.

While building data centers in orbit could cost up to 100 times more than on Earth, as Google's Amanda Peterson Corio points out, the upside is near-constant sunlight in suitable orbits, a big win for powering all those hungry AI systems.