Elon Musk says Tesla staff not limited to Grok 4.5
Elon Musk just cleared the air on Tesla's AI policy: employees aren't locked into using only Grok 4.5, an AI model from Musk's company xAI.
If another tool, like ChatGPT or Claude, gets the job done better, Musk says go for it.
This update follows a leaked memo that nudged staff toward using Grok when possible and capped spending on outside AI tools at $200 per week.
Grok 4.5 costs $0.13 per task
While Grok 4.5 ranks ninth in overall AI benchmarks and scores 53% on coding tasks (compared to Claude Fable 5's 70%), Musk points out it's way more cost-effective: just $0.13 per standardized task versus Anthropic's $1.57.
He also mentioned that Grok keeps getting more efficient with tokens and energy, hinting at its long-term value even if it isn't always number one right now.