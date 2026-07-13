Elon Musk says Tesla staff not limited to Grok 4.5 Technology Jul 13, 2026

Elon Musk just cleared the air on Tesla's AI policy: employees aren't locked into using only Grok 4.5, an AI model from Musk's company xAI.

If another tool, like ChatGPT or Claude, gets the job done better, Musk says go for it.

This update follows a leaked memo that nudged staff toward using Grok when possible and capped spending on outside AI tools at $200 per week.