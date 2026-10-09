Elon Musk, Sergey Brin received the National Medal of Science

Some of the biggest names in tech, Elon Musk (SpaceX), Sergey Brin (Google), Jensen Huang (NVIDIA), and Lisa Su (AMD), just received the National Medal of Science from the president.

Michael Dell (Dell Technologies) and Satya Nadella (Microsoft) were also recognized with top innovation honors.

Musk took to X to congratulate his fellow winners, replying to a video of the award ceremony event shared by the Official White House Rapid Response team, and posted "Congratulations to Sergey, Jensen, Lisa, Michael and Satya!" on X.