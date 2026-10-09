Elon Musk, Sergey Brin received the National Medal of Science
Some of the biggest names in tech, Elon Musk (SpaceX), Sergey Brin (Google), Jensen Huang (NVIDIA), and Lisa Su (AMD), just received the National Medal of Science from the president.
Michael Dell (Dell Technologies) and Satya Nadella (Microsoft) were also recognized with top innovation honors.
Musk took to X to congratulate his fellow winners, replying to a video of the award ceremony event shared by the Official White House Rapid Response team, and posted "Congratulations to Sergey, Jensen, Lisa, Michael and Satya!" on X.
Awards honor American innovation leaders
These awards celebrate people who have made game-changing contributions to American innovation, especially in fields like computing, AI, and space exploration.
Honored at the Science: A New Golden Age Summit, their work is seen as pushing technology forward and keeping the US at the forefront of global scientific progress.