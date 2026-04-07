Elon Musk shares NASA Artemis II moon video showing Orion
Technology
Elon Musk just shared a jaw-dropping moon video from NASA's Artemis II mission, and it's honestly hard to look away.
Showing Orion spacecraft as it orbited the moon, the clip shows off some seriously detailed lunar craters and ridges, making our closest neighbor feel more real than ever.
Artemis II reignites space exploration interest
Entrepreneur Mario Nawfal pointed out that this is Humans are orbiting the Moon again for the first time in over 50 years and the view is absolutely unreal, marking a huge comeback for crewed lunar missions since Apollo.
The video even captures Orion re-emerging after a 40-minute blackout behind the moon, a reminder of how far space tech has come.
All in all, Artemis II is reigniting excitement for space exploration and what comes next.