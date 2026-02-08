Elon Musk shuts down rumors of SpaceX making Starlink phone
Elon Musk has put an end to the buzz about SpaceX making a Starlink phone.
The rumors, sparked by a Reuters report and spread on social media, suggested a new phone could help boost SpaceX's satellite internet business.
But Musk cleared things up, saying simply, "We are not developing a phone."
Musk has no interest in diving into phone market
Starlink is already key to SpaceX, bringing high-speed internet to remote places worldwide.
Still, Musk has no interest in diving into the crowded phone market—he even joked at an event that "the idea of making a phone makes me want to die."
News reports note Starlink's rapid growth.