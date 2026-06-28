Elon Musk starts Grok 4.5 private beta at SpaceX, Tesla

Cursor boosts Grok 4.5 coding

Grok 4.5 gets smarter at coding thanks to Cursor, an AI coding assistant SpaceX announced a deal to buy in June 2026.

By learning from real-world code edits and daily updates to its "Grok Build" system, the model keeps improving fast.

Musk says this is all part of xAI's bigger push into enterprise AI tools, and yes, more fresh models are planned every month through the end of the year.