Elon Musk sues Greg Brockman and Sam Altman citing diary
Technology
Elon Musk's lawsuit against Greg Brockman and Sam Altman just got more interesting: Greg Brockman's personal journal is now evidence.
The diary, written during OpenAI's nonprofit-to-for-profit dispute, reveals how Brockman wrestled with tough decisions.
Musk claims he was misled into investing before the company changed direction.
Brockman entries show OpenAI mission struggle
Brockman's entries show his struggle between keeping OpenAI's original mission alive and dealing with money pressures.
He wrote about feeling uncertain and facing meetings that would shape AI's future.
Now, these private thoughts could play a big role in what happens next for OpenAI, and possibly AI itself.