Elon Musk tells California court Tesla is not pursuing AGI

Elon Musk says OpenAI chased profits

Musk claims OpenAI ditched its original nonprofit mission to chase profits.

In court, OpenAI pointed out that Musk himself once considered going for-profit too, showing how tricky these decisions can get in the fast-moving AI world.

The case also highlighted how top talent moves between Musk's companies and competitors.

On a serious note, Musk admitted that AI safety is a big deal for everyone in the industry, including his own teams.