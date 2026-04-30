Elon Musk tells California court Tesla is not pursuing AGI
Elon Musk just told a California court that Tesla isn't working on artificial general intelligence (AGI) right now, despite what he's hinted at before.
Instead, he says Tesla is focused on making self-driving cars smarter, not creating human-level AI.
This came out during a lawsuit Musk filed against OpenAI, the company he helped start.
Elon Musk says OpenAI chased profits
Musk claims OpenAI ditched its original nonprofit mission to chase profits.
In court, OpenAI pointed out that Musk himself once considered going for-profit too, showing how tricky these decisions can get in the fast-moving AI world.
The case also highlighted how top talent moves between Musk's companies and competitors.
On a serious note, Musk admitted that AI safety is a big deal for everyone in the industry, including his own teams.