Elon Musk unveils SpaceXAI's Grok 4.5, claims Opus 4.7 parity

Grok 4.5 priced $2/$6 per million

Grok 4.5 is built for tasks like coding, research, and office work, and goes public on Thursday, July 9, 2026. The pricing is seriously competitive: $2 per million input tokens and $6 per million output tokens, which undercuts both Anthropic and OpenAI's top models by a lot.

Musk highlighted its real-world usefulness, sharing that "hardcore engineers at Tesla & SpaceX find Grok 4.5 genuinely useful." He also pointed out he cares more about how it works in practice than just test scores. With its speed, capability, and lower price tag, SpaceXAI hopes Grok will shake up the advanced AI scene for everyone looking for smarter tools without breaking the bank.