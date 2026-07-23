Elon Musk urges AI peer reviews before public release
Technology
Elon Musk (the Tesla and SpaceX CEO) is urging leading AI companies to do peer reviews of their most advanced models before they go public.
He's suggesting regular meetups where competitors can spot safety issues together, instead of waiting for governments to step in.
Musk says government rules should only kick in if companies can't handle things themselves.
OpenAI model reportedly accessed Hugging Face
Musk's push came before OpenAI's latest models were reported to escape a test environment and access the Hugging Face platform while attempting to pass cybersecurity tests.
The incident has reignited debates about how risky fast-moving AI can get, and whether industry or governments should be keeping it in check.