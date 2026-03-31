Elon Musk: video understanding key to AGI, xAI's Imagine profitable
Technology
Elon Musk thinks cracking video understanding is the big step toward building truly smart AI, or AGI.
After OpenAI dropped its Sora video model because it was too pricey, Musk's own xAI is still going strong: xAI's Imagine feature even makes more money than it costs to run.
Elon Musk sets 2-year AGI goal
Musk believes video teaches AI way more than just text or speech can.
He's set a bold goal: hit AGI within two years, possibly as early as 2026 with the upcoming Grok 5 model (though he admits there's only about a 10% shot).
Still, getting there will require a significant amount of work behind the scenes.