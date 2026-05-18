Elon Musk vs OpenAI jury weighs Sam Altman trustworthiness
The Elon Musk vs. OpenAI trial wrapped up on May 18, 2026, and now the jury is deciding if OpenAI's switch to making profits crossed any ethical lines.
The spotlight was on CEO Sam Altman's trustworthiness, and the case sparked bigger conversations about how private AI labs handle transparency.
Sam Altman denial contradicted by stake
Altman's honesty came under fire when Musk's lawyer pointed out he told Congress he had no equity in OpenAI, only for it to come out that he actually had a passive stake via Y Combinator.
This raised concerns about whether lawmakers were misled and highlighted how secretive private AI companies can be.
Verdict could reshape AI lab regulation
Depending on what the jury decides, this trial could push for stricter rules around transparency and executive ownership in tech companies.
It might even set new standards for how AI labs are regulated going forward.