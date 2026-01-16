Elon Musk wants to store your life story in space
Elon Musk has a new idea for immortality: saving people's life stories in space.
Individuals would be able to submit or suggest their biographies on Grokipedia, an AI-powered encyclopedia from his company xAI.
The Grok language model checks and edits these stories before they're saved.
How does it work?
Once your bio gets the green light, it goes into a database that could eventually be sent into space, potentially to the Moon, Mars, or even deeper into the cosmos, as part of "Encyclopedia Galactica."
The project takes inspiration from sci-fi legend Isaac Asimov and aims to keep human stories safe—even if Earth doesn't make it.
Why is this a big deal?
Musk has suggested AI could play a role in preserving human stories.
His plan has everyone talking about what it means for our future—how we remember ourselves, and how tech could help us live on in ways we've only dreamed about.