Musk warns NVIDIA could lose major deals without Jensen Huang
What's the story
Elon Musk has warned that NVIDIA could lose some of its most important deals without the leadership and connections of its former CEO Jensen Huang. He credited Huang for his personal role in managing the company's supply chain and building relationships beyond formal contracts. The warning comes amid a major controversy at NVIDIA, after Huang stepped down over allegations of extramarital relationships and possible foreign intelligence ties.
Leadership transition
Musk's comments on NVIDIA's business relationships
Musk emphasized that many of NVIDIA's critical deals were based on personal trust rather than written contracts.
He said, "Jensen drove supply chain brilliantly at NVIDIA, but many of those deals were a handshake with Jensen, not a written contract."
The comments highlight the potential impact of Huang's departure on NVIDIA's business relationships and its future under new leadership.
Petition support
Musk supports petition for Huang's reinstatement
Musk has also publicly supported a petition seeking Huang's reinstatement as NVIDIA CEO.
He said he would sign it, showing his commitment to the cause.
The Tesla and SpaceX chief had also expressed interest in working with Huang after a social media user suggested that he should hire the former NVIDIA chief.
Musk responded by saying, "That would be an honor."
Controversy details
Allegations of extramarital relationships and foreign intelligence ties
Huang's exit came after reports of his alleged extramarital relationships, including one with Kimberly Powell, NVIDIA VP of Healthcare. The New York Times cited five former employees to report this.
Separately, The Wall Street Journal reported an alleged relationship between Huang and Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by some US intelligence officials of having ties to Chinese intelligence services.
Interim leadership
Interim CEO appointed amid search for permanent successor
In the wake of the controversy, NVIDIA has appointed Colette Kress as its interim CEO while it searches for a permanent successor.
The company's board is also investigating reports of possible foreign intelligence involvement.
Despite these challenges, Musk's comments highlight the potential impact of Huang's exit on NVIDIA's business relationships and future under new leadership.