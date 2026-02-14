Elon Musk's AI firm sued over unpermitted power plant

xAI is running a de facto power plant without permit

These turbines are likely making the facility the largest industrial source of nitrogen oxides in the 11-county Memphis metropolitan area, which already struggles with air quality issues.

This legal action follows a similar notice of intent to sue against xAI last year in Memphis; since then, some turbines have been permitted or removed.

Now, environmental groups want penalties and an immediate stop to unpermitted operations.

As Earthjustice's Laura Thoms put it: "xAI is running a de facto power plant without an air permit."

So far, xAI hasn't responded publicly.