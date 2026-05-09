Elon Musk's Grok AI now available on Apple CarPlay Technology May 09, 2026

Elon Musk's Grok AI is now live on Apple CarPlay, so you can chat with an AI while you drive, no Tesla required.

Just update the Grok app on your iPhone and you're set in any CarPlay-supported car.

Heads up, though: unlike in Teslas, Grok might not control car functions such as music or navigation, and there's no "Hey Grok" voice activation; you'll need to tap to get started.