Elon Musk's Grok AI now available on Apple CarPlay
Technology
Elon Musk's Grok AI is now live on Apple CarPlay, so you can chat with an AI while you drive, no Tesla required.
Just update the Grok app on your iPhone and you're set in any CarPlay-supported car.
Heads up, though: unlike in Teslas, Grok might not control car functions such as music or navigation, and there's no "Hey Grok" voice activation; you'll need to tap to get started.
Grok's sarcastic personality invites driver banter
Grok isn't just another AI helper; it's known for its sarcastic and witty personality, which gives your drive a bit more character compared to other assistants like ChatGPT or Perplexity.
With this rollout, drivers worldwide can ask questions, share ideas, or just have some fun banter with their dashboard as AI becomes a bigger part of everyday driving.