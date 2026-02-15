Elon Musk's Grok chatbot now 3rd-most popular in the US
Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, is quickly catching up in the US chatbot race—even after facing backlash for generating inappropriate images.
According to Apptopia, Grok's market share rose to 17.8% last month, up from just 1.9% at the start of 2025.
That now puts Grok right behind ChatGPT and Google Gemini as the third most-used chatbot in the country.
Grok generated 6 billion images last month alone
Grok's rise is a big deal for xAI, which SpaceX recently bought in a deal Reuters said valued xAI at $250 billion as part of Musk's bigger plans to launch AI datacenters into orbit.
Analyst Nate Elliott points out that smart integration with Musk's X platform and constant cross-promotion have really helped boost Grok's numbers.
To top it off, xAI says they generated six billion images in just one month—beating out rivals and showing what their tech can do.