Elon Musk's Grok chatbot now 3rd-most popular in the US

Grok generated 6 billion images last month alone

Grok's rise is a big deal for xAI, which SpaceX recently bought in a deal Reuters said valued xAI at $250 billion as part of Musk's bigger plans to launch AI datacenters into orbit.

Analyst Nate Elliott points out that smart integration with Musk's X platform and constant cross-promotion have really helped boost Grok's numbers.

To top it off, xAI says they generated six billion images in just one month—beating out rivals and showing what their tech can do.