Elon Musk's Grok warns Starlink risks India's security, data sovereignty

Grok warns that because Starlink is controlled from the US it could make it harder for India to manage internet access during emergencies.

There have already been issues with unauthorized Starlink equipment in places like Manipur and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

On top of that, Starlink's prices are much higher than local broadband options.

The Indian government says its rules are fair for all satellite players and is still reviewing Starlink before giving a green light.