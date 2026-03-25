Elon Musk's Neuralink helps man speak using brain implant
Technology
Kenneth Shock, who has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, and had been losing his ability to speak, is now communicating thanks to a brain-computer interface (BCI) from Neuralink.
Implanted in January 2026, the device lets him think of sentences that are then spoken in his own voice, a major step for people with severe speech challenges.
Device maps thoughts to words
Neuralink's Voice trial is designed to help people who can't speak by turning brain signals into words.
After surgery, Kenneth trained the device by mapping his thoughts to words and practicing silent speech movements.
His recovery went smoothly, and he's now helping researchers make the tech even better for others in the future.