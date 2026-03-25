Elon Musk's Neuralink helps man speak using brain implant Technology Mar 25, 2026

Kenneth Shock, who has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, and had been losing his ability to speak, is now communicating thanks to a brain-computer interface (BCI) from Neuralink.

Implanted in January 2026, the device lets him think of sentences that are then spoken in his own voice, a major step for people with severe speech challenges.