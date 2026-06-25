Elon Musk's Neuralink marks 10 years with coin-sized N1 implant
Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain-computer startup, just hit its 10th birthday.
Started in 2016 with a $100 million boost from Musk, the company made waves with its tiny "N1 Implant," a coin-sized device that lets people control tech using only their thoughts.
Elon Musk hints at mind-to-mind attempt
Neuralink is testing the N1 on patients with spinal injuries and neurological diseases, aiming to reconnect their brains and bodies.
Even though trademark issues slowed down plans for "Telepathy" and "Telekinesis," Musk is still pushing for mind-to-mind communication.
He hinted at a big step coming later this year: "Maybe first attempt at this for Neuralink later this year."
Neuralink wants near-instant human AI communication
Musk says Neuralink wants to help humans talk to AI and machines almost as fast as we think, hoping to keep up with rapid advances in artificial intelligence and bridge the gap between people and technology.