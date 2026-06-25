Elon Musk's Neuralink marks 10 years with coin-sized N1 implant

Elon Musk hints at mind-to-mind attempt

Neuralink is testing the N1 on patients with spinal injuries and neurological diseases, aiming to reconnect their brains and bodies.

Even though trademark issues slowed down plans for "Telepathy" and "Telekinesis," Musk is still pushing for mind-to-mind communication.

He hinted at a big step coming later this year: "Maybe first attempt at this for Neuralink later this year."