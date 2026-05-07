Elon Musk's Neuralink unveils robot to build generalized neural interface
Elon Musk's Neuralink just showed off a surgical robot that can access any area of the brain.
The big idea? To build a generalized neural interface that could help treat all sorts of neurological issues.
It's a huge step toward connecting tech and human minds.
Neuralink robot implants ultra thin threads
The robot acts like a super-precise sewing machine, placing ultra-thin threads (even thinner than hair) into brain tissue.
These threads pick up and send out signals from neurons, while built-in cameras and sensors help avoid blood vessels, so it aims to avoid bleeding and scarring.
Early trials let people control devices with their thoughts, hinting at future treatments for things like epilepsy and depression.
The tech is still being tested and needs FDA approval, but it could seriously change how we treat brain disorders.