Elon Musk's SpaceX rolls out Starmind space AI data centers

Musk says satellites 100 GW potential

Musk says these satellites could deliver up to 100 gigawatts of compute power each year, helping keep up with the rising energy demands of AI while easing the load on Earth's power grids.

With constant solar energy in orbit and a massive facility with a potential price tag of up to $119 billion in Austin backed by SpaceX, Tesla, and Intel, researchers are hopeful this could totally shake up how we think about computing, maybe even making space-based data centers a global norm.