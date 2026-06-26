Elon Musk's SpaceX rolls out Starmind space AI data centers
SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is rolling out Starmind, a new project putting AI-powered data centers in space.
The first satellite, called AI1, is built to handle intense AI workloads and isn't your typical communication satellite.
It's all about bringing powerful computing above Earth.
Musk says satellites 100 GW potential
Musk says these satellites could deliver up to 100 gigawatts of compute power each year, helping keep up with the rising energy demands of AI while easing the load on Earth's power grids.
With constant solar energy in orbit and a massive facility with a potential price tag of up to $119 billion in Austin backed by SpaceX, Tesla, and Intel, researchers are hopeful this could totally shake up how we think about computing, maybe even making space-based data centers a global norm.