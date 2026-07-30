Elon Musk's SpaceXAI launches Grok Voice Think Fast 2.0 upgrade
SpaceXAI (yes, Elon Musk's AI team) just rolled out Grok Voice Think Fast 2.0, their latest voice model upgrade.
It promises sharper speech reasoning, better transcription accuracy, and smoother conversations than the previous version from earlier this year.
If you're already using Grok Voice, you'll be switched to 2.0 automatically on August 5 unless you stick with the old one.
Grok Voice 2.0 claims top scores
At $0.08 per minute of audio, Grok Voice Think Fast 2.0 claims top scores in benchmarking tests, beating OpenAI's GPT-Realtime-2.1 and Google's Gemini 3.1 Flash for speech quality and accuracy across multiple languages.
It even scored higher in speech reasoning tests and is up to twice as accurate at transcribing audio compared to other models like Deepgram Nova 3 and ElevenLabs Scribe v2 (though OpenAI still wins on conversation flow).