Elon Musk's SpaceXAI lets Anthropic run Claude on Colossus 1

Humanity Clause allows SpaceXAI withdrawal

Colossus 1, based in Tennessee and loaded with more than 220,000 NVIDIA GPUs, will give Anthropic the boost it needs for advanced AI training.

There is also a "Humanity Clause" that lets SpaceXAI pull out if Claude is found to be engaging in actions that harm humanity.

The move helps Anthropic scale up and gives SpaceXAI some extra cash as it works on its next-generation Colossus 2 system.