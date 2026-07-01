Elon Musk's xAI announces Grok 4.6 and 4.7 AI upgrades
Technology
Elon Musk's company xAI has announced two new AI models, Grok 4.6 and Grok 4.7, with Grok 4.6 expected around August 7 and Grok 4.7 to follow later.
These are upgrades to the Grok 4.5 model that came out in July, promising smarter performance thanks to better training and more advanced learning skills.
Grok 4.6 1.5T, 4.7 2.1T slower
Grok 4.6 has 1.5 trillion parameters, a massive number, while Grok 4.7 bumps that up to 2.1 trillion for even better results (though it runs a bit slower), making them an appealing pick if you're into affordable, cutting-edge AI tools.