Elon Musk's xAI drops Grok business and enterprise plans

Grok Business is $30 per user each month, offering role-based access and easy admin tools for small to mid-sized teams. If you need more muscle, Grok Enterprise adds perks like custom sign-on (SSO), directory sync, advanced audits, flexible controls, top-notch security compliance (SOC 2, GDPR/CCPA), plus encrypted data—so your info stays private.

Security upgrades and what's next

Grok Enterprise also brings Enterprise Vault, which provides an isolated data plane, dedicated onboarding and ongoing customer support, privacy guarantees (your chats won't be used to train the AI), and a say in future updates.

Coming soon: more app integrations and smarter collaboration tools to help teams work even better together.