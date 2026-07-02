Elon Musk's xAI launches no-code Grok voice AI agent builder
Elon Musk's xAI just dropped Grok Voice AI Agent Builder, a no-code tool that lets anyone build their own AI voice agents for things like customer support, sales, or personal help.
No coding skills are needed, and you can have your agent up and running in less than two minutes right from your browser.
Grok offers 25+ languages and $0.05/min
Grok's platform supports more than 25 languages and responds almost instantly, even if there's background noise.
It can handle multi-step tasks, pull info from uploaded files (like PDFs), and connect with Gmail or Google Calendar.
You get a free phone number when you sign up (or use your own), plus 80-plus voices to choose from, including custom voice cloning.
Pricing starts at $0.05 per minute, and the service is currently in beta if you want to give it a try on xAI's site.