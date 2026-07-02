Elon Musk's xAI launches no-code Grok voice AI agent builder

Grok offers 25+ languages and $0.05/min

Grok's platform supports more than 25 languages and responds almost instantly, even if there's background noise.

It can handle multi-step tasks, pull info from uploaded files (like PDFs), and connect with Gmail or Google Calendar.

You get a free phone number when you sign up (or use your own), plus 80-plus voices to choose from, including custom voice cloning.

Pricing starts at $0.05 per minute, and the service is currently in beta if you want to give it a try on xAI's site.