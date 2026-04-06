Elon Musk's xAI launches 'Quality mode' for its image generator
Technology
Elon Musk's xAI just rolled out a new "Quality mode" for its image generator, aiming to improve output quality and give users more control over how their images turn out, helping xAI stand out in the busy AI art scene.
'Quality mode' enhances realism, slows processing
With this upgrade, you get way better textures, lighting, and lifelike details, so photos look more real and text (like on logos or infographics) is much clearer.
The system also gets smarter at understanding complicated scenes.
It might take a bit longer to process than the old "Speed mode," but you'll end up with higher-quality images that really pop.