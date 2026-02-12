Elon Musk's xAI lays off employees after merger with SpaceX
Elon Musk's AI startup, xAI, just parted ways with some employees; several co-founders have also announced they are leaving after merging with SpaceX.
The $1.25 trillion deal was announced earlier this month, and the restructuring news dropped at an all-hands meeting on February 10.
Musk says shakeup needed as company grew fast
xAI is now split into four focused teams: Grok (chatbot/voice), coding system, Imagine, and Macrohard (simulations for business modeling).
Musk said the shakeup was needed because the company grew so fast that roles had to change.
The full meeting video even landed on X (formerly Twitter) for everyone to see.
New company aims to launch a million solar-powered satellites
With SpaceX's profits fueling things, the new company wants to launch up to a million solar-powered satellites as floating AI data centers.
These will be sent up by Starship rockets and could totally change how global computing works—pretty wild for anyone following tech frontiers.