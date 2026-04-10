Elon Musk's xAI sues Colorado over 'high-risk' AI disclosure law

xAI lawsuit fuels AI oversight debate

xAI worries that if every state makes its own rules, it could slow down innovation and put the US behind in AI technology.

The White House has voiced similar concerns.

Meanwhile, California's attorney general wants states to have more say since federal laws are taking time.

The Colorado attorney general hasn't weighed in yet, but this lawsuit is definitely fueling a bigger conversation about who should be in charge of keeping AI safe and fair.