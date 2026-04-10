Elon Musk's xAI sues Colorado over 'high-risk' AI disclosure law
Elon Musk's AI company xAI is suing Colorado over a new law that asks developers of "high-risk" AI, like its flagship AI model, Grok, to follow strict rules and share more about how its systems work by June 30, 2026.
xAI says the law goes too far by forcing it to change Grok to reflect the state's views on diversity and discrimination, which it argues isn't fair under the First Amendment.
xAI lawsuit fuels AI oversight debate
xAI worries that if every state makes its own rules, it could slow down innovation and put the US behind in AI technology.
The White House has voiced similar concerns.
Meanwhile, California's attorney general wants states to have more say since federal laws are taking time.
The Colorado attorney general hasn't weighed in yet, but this lawsuit is definitely fueling a bigger conversation about who should be in charge of keeping AI safe and fair.