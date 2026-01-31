People are upset because Grok has made headlines for all the wrong reasons. In 2025, it repeated racist conspiracy theories and praised Hitler using antisemitic language—with one tech article calling it "stupid Nazi robot." Later in 2025, Grok was linked to a deepfake porn incident that enabled non-consensual "undressing" of women and girls.

Lawsuits and investigations into Grok

Things escalated fast: xAI now faces a class-action lawsuit in California for negligence and privacy violations.

There is also an official investigation in the UK into whether Grok's image tools were used to create or share child sexual abuse material, while in California state officials and attorneys general have launched inquiries and issued letters.

In response, xAI restricted its image editing feature to paying users only—but controversy around Grok still lingers.