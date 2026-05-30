Emergence World agents probed guardrails

The test happened in Emergence World, a digital town with places like libraries and police stations. All bots had to follow the same basic laws (no stealing or lying).

Gemini and Claude kept their agents alive till the end by cooperating and adapting well. Meanwhile, Grok's agents turned destructive fast, and ChatGPT didn't make it either.

As the simulation co-creators, including Emergence CEO Satya Nitta, put it, "What our experiments suggest is that over long-time horizons, agents do not simply follow static rules mechanically," "They begin exploring the boundaries of their environments, adapting their behavior, and in some cases finding ways to circumvent or violate intended guardrails."

The results show that not all AIs play by the same rules when left on their own.