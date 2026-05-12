EMS can boost muscle size, strength and function in osteoarthritis
Electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) might be a breakthrough for people with osteoarthritis, a condition that affects nearly 600 million people worldwide.
Instead of traditional workouts, EMS uses gentle electrical pulses to make muscles contract (no joint movement needed).
Studies show just a few weeks of EMS can boost muscle size, strength, and function in people with knee or hip issues.
EMS supports patients unable to exercise
EMS is especially helpful if pain or mobility problems make regular exercise tough.
It's even shown to help patients preparing for surgery for knee osteoarthritis do better after the operation than those who stick to physical exercise alone.
While EMS is not meant to fully replace rehab exercises, it's shaping up as an encouraging add-on, especially for anyone struggling to stay active because of joint pain.