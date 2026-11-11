eMudhra attributes 8 weak digital keys to Python script glitch
eMudhra, a digital security company, just explained what caused the recent internet security scare.
Turns out, a Python script glitch during this key generation ceremony on 30 April 2025 led to eight weak digital keys slipping through.
These weak keys made some online certificates easy targets for hackers and went unnoticed for quite a while.
eMudhra revoked 16 affected certificates
The weak keys, some as simple as just the digit four, stayed hidden for 18 months because they seemed to work fine at first.
Eight more keys were created as copies of those keys in an ordinary computer's memory.
Once discovered, eMudhra revoked all 16 certificates connected to these affected keys and apologized publicly, even deciding to leave the digital certificate business entirely.
The incident was serious enough that Google, Mozilla, Apple, and Microsoft rushed to release security updates.