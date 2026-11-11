eMudhra attributes 8 weak digital keys to Python script glitch

The weak keys, some as simple as just the digit four, stayed hidden for 18 months because they seemed to work fine at first.

Eight more keys were created as copies of those keys in an ordinary computer's memory.

Once discovered, eMudhra revoked all 16 certificates connected to these affected keys and apologized publicly, even deciding to leave the digital certificate business entirely.

The incident was serious enough that Google, Mozilla, Apple, and Microsoft rushed to release security updates.