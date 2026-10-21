eMudhra reassures Indian services unaffected after global TLS flaw discovery
eMudhra, the digital signature and eSign company, has reassured everyone that its Indian services aren't affected by a recently discovered global TLS vulnerability.
The issue, spotted by independent researcher Dennis Jackson, involved weak private keys that could let hackers pretend to be legitimate websites.
Thankfully, eMudhra confirmed there's been no data breach or compromise in India.
eMudhra replaces certificates, urges browser updates
The vulnerability came from a key-generation glitch in certificates trusted by big names like Google and Apple, but it only impacted eMudhra's global TLS business (which is separate and makes up about 1% of its revenue).
To fix things, eMudhra is replacing affected certificates and recommending users update their browsers for extra safety.
They're staying focused on keeping Indian operations secure.