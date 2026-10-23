eMudhra script error exposed AI crackable SSL/TLS keys, Indian probe

Back in April 2025, a script error at eMudhra led to its SSL/TLS certificate keys being exposed, making them vulnerable to reverse engineering using modern AI tools and scripts that run mathematical algorithms.

Co-founder Kaushik Srinivasan explained that a flaw in their process created weak keys that could be cracked by AI, even though they technically met all standards.

The breach made global headlines and got the Indian government investigating due to its serious security risks.