eMudhra script error exposed AI crackable SSL/TLS keys, Indian probe
Back in April 2025, a script error at eMudhra led to its SSL/TLS certificate keys being exposed, making them vulnerable to reverse engineering using modern AI tools and scripts that run mathematical algorithms.
Co-founder Kaushik Srinivasan explained that a flaw in their process created weak keys that could be cracked by AI, even though they technically met all standards.
The breach made global headlines and got the Indian government investigating due to its serious security risks.
eMudhra withdraws from global SSL/TLS business
eMudhra's board has decided to voluntarily withdraw from the global Secure Sockets Layer/Transport Layer Security (SSL/TLS) certificate business.
It revoked the affected certificate authorities within 14 hours of discovery, making sure no new ones slipped through.
Srinivasan said, "It was just a bad day."