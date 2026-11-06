Endurance Energy's Adelie achieves world 1st at Axial Seamount, Oregon
Technology
Endurance Energy just pulled off something wild: they generated electricity using heat from an underwater volcano, a world first in clean energy.
Their Adelie experiment at Axial Seamount (off the Oregon coast) powered a generator for 8.7 seconds, hitting a peak of 16.5 kilowatts by tapping into super-hot water from deep-sea vents.
Endurance eyes Gentoo for Tonga 2027
Up next, Endurance is working on a stronger generator called Gentoo and eyeing a commercial project in Tonga by 2027 to help cut diesel use.
They are also taking environmental impact seriously, teaming up with scientists and collecting dozens of samples to monitor potential environmental impacts as they push this tech forward.