Engaging in arts, cultural activities can help you age slower

A recent study by University College London (UCL) has found that engaging in arts and cultural activities can slow down biological aging. The research, published in the journal Innovation in Aging, analyzed data from 3,556 adults who participated in the UK Household Longitudinal Study. It found that those who engaged in artistic activities at least weekly slowed their biological aging by 4%.

Study findings Monthly engagement also effective The study also found that monthly arts engagement slowed biological aging by 3%. Under a different assessment method, participants who engaged in arts activities weekly were biologically one year younger than those who rarely did so. In comparison, those who exercised weekly were only half a year younger. The research compared the effect of arts engagement on biological aging to the difference between smokers and ex-smokers.

Health impact Arts, culture should be recognized as health-promoting behavior Professor Daisy Fancourt, the lead author of the research, said these findings offer evidence for arts and cultural engagement to be recognized as a health-promoting behavior similar to exercise. Dr. Feifei Bu, a senior author on the study, added that this research builds on previous evidence showing that arts activities reduce stress and cardiovascular disease risk.

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Age group Middle-aged and older adults benefit the most The study found that middle-aged and older adults aged 40 or above received the biggest boost in slowing biological aging from arts engagement. Hollie Smith-Charles from Arts Council England said these findings show how important it is for everyone to have access to affordable culture. The World Health Organization has also previously highlighted initiatives using arts to improve health, such as music therapy before surgery or with dementia patients.

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