Engineer releases Dossier AI after app helped wife get hired
Technology
Dossier is an artificial intelligence-powered app built by a software engineer who watched his wife struggle for months to land a job.
After it helped her finally get hired, he made it public so others could benefit too.
Dossier helps you search for job openings, prepare tailored resumes and cover letters, and keep track of your applications, all in one place.
Dossier auto-generates resumes and cover letters
The app pulls listings from LinkedIn and Indeed (plus lets you add your own), then uses your profile to auto-generate resumes and cover letters you can easily tweak through a chat feature.
Everything's downloadable as PDFs, and there's a dashboard to track where you've applied.
Since Dossier is open-source, you can even run it on your own server if you want more control.