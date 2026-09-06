Engineers claiming AI firings launch OpenExecutive to handle CEO tasks

OpenExecutive uses eight separate AI agents, each covering roles like CFO or head of HR, to form one virtual executive team.

It learns from company files, gives recommendations, and keeps track of decisions for consistency.

The tool is open-source and can be explored.

While it could change how companies are run, it probably won't fully replace human CEOs anytime soon.

Even Meta's Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly exploring similar tech - so the race for AI in the boardroom is definitely on.