Engineers claiming AI firings launch OpenExecutive to handle CEO tasks
A group of software engineers who say they were fired by their bosses because of AI have created OpenExecutive, an AI tool designed to handle CEO and top executive tasks.
It is built using several of Anthropic's Claude AI models, with Claude Sonnet 4.6 as the default and Claude Opus 4.7 for "deep reasoning" tasks, and acts like a "senior advisor with Harvard MBA-level knowledge," designed to "do the work of a CEO, if not the entire c-suite" and can learn from company documents and remember recommendations and decisions.
OpenExecutive uses 8 open-source AI agents
OpenExecutive uses eight separate AI agents, each covering roles like CFO or head of HR, to form one virtual executive team.
It learns from company files, gives recommendations, and keeps track of decisions for consistency.
The tool is open-source and can be explored.
While it could change how companies are run, it probably won't fully replace human CEOs anytime soon.
Even Meta's Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly exploring similar tech - so the race for AI in the boardroom is definitely on.