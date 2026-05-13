Engineers say AI coding tools are eroding core development skills Technology May 13, 2026

AI tools are increasingly common in software development now, but engineers say it's coming at a cost.

Instead of writing code from scratch, many are just reviewing and fixing what AI spits out, making them feel less sharp.

One developer admitted, "I had some issues where I forgot how to implement a Laravel API . . . and it scared the s**t out of me" and "it feels like I am back before I ever wrote a single line of code."

Another said using AI makes it harder to think through problems: "It's making me dumber . . . for sure, my ability to sit and reason about a problem or design has degraded, like mentally outsourcing 'thinking' in general, because the all-knowing-dalai-llama is just a question away from giving me his take."