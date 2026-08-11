England and Wales courts ban Meta smart glasses for filming
Meta's smart glasses, which let you record video without being noticed, are now officially banned in every court across England and Wales.
The move comes from His Majesty's Courts and Tribunal Service (CTS) because there are clear restrictions on taking images or videos within courts and tribunals, since secretly filming or taking photos in court is against UK law.
Meta glasses taken at court entry
If you show up to a court building with these glasses, they will be taken at the door and given back when you leave.
This follows similar bans, like one just put in place by New York courts, and reflects growing worries about sneaky recordings, especially after a UK judge recently accused someone of using smart glasses for "coaching" during testimony.
Lots of restaurants, theaters, and pubs have also said no to these glasses because of privacy fears.
Meta has been approached for comment.