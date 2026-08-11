England and Wales courts ban Meta smart glasses for filming

If you show up to a court building with these glasses, they will be taken at the door and given back when you leave.

This follows similar bans, like one just put in place by New York courts, and reflects growing worries about sneaky recordings, especially after a UK judge recently accused someone of using smart glasses for "coaching" during testimony.

Lots of restaurants, theaters, and pubs have also said no to these glasses because of privacy fears.

Meta has been approached for comment.