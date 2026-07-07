Enlite scores 2nd patent for cloud building automation system
Technology
Indian tech startup Enlite just scored its second patent, this time for a system that lets you manage building automation from the cloud.
Instead of engineers having to visit every site and tweak things by hand, everything can now be set up, tested, and updated remotely, making the whole process much faster and less complicated.
Enlite enables remote updates across buildings
With this new tech, companies can roll out changes across multiple buildings at once and fix issues without being on-site.
Co-founder Gaurav Bali calls it a big step toward making Enlite a full-stack automation company.
The system is set to help all kinds of places (think offices, airports, hospitals, campuses) run smoother and stay more secure with less hassle.