Enterprise AI yet to penetrate business processes: OpenAI's Brad Lightcap

OpenAI's COO Brad Lightcap says enterprise AI still hasn't really made its way into how most businesses actually work. Speaking on the sidelines of the India AI summit in New Delhi, he admitted, "We have not yet really seen enterprise AI penetrate enterprise business process," even though plenty of powerful tools exist.

'2026 could be the year of enterprise AI' To help companies catch up, OpenAI launched Frontier in February 2026—a platform for building and managing custom AI agents.

Despite hitting over $20 billion in annual revenue last year, OpenAI faced more demand than it could handle due to limited computing power.

Lightcap thinks 2026 could finally be the year when more businesses jump in, especially as leaders start rethinking areas like sales and healthcare with AI.

OpenAI's India push OpenAI has teamed up with big consulting groups like BCG through its new Frontier Alliance, and has also partnered with Tata Group, to help companies get their data ready for serious AI use.

With India now ChatGPT's second-biggest market (100 million weekly users!), OpenAI is rolling out voice features for low-bandwidth access and opening new offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru.