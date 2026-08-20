Enveda's ENV-308 exercise pill completes 1st human trial, shows safety

A new drug from Enveda, called ENV-308, just finished its first human trial and could change the way we think about weight loss.

Instead of hitting the gym, this "exercise pill" is designed to copy some of the health perks of working out.

In tests with 88 healthy adults, it appears to be safe and well-tolerated and didn't cause the well-known gastrointestinal side effects seen with popular GLP-1 drugs like semaglutide.