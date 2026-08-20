Enveda's ENV-308 exercise pill completes 1st human trial, shows safety
A new drug from Enveda, called ENV-308, just finished its first human trial and could change the way we think about weight loss.
Instead of hitting the gym, this "exercise pill" is designed to copy some of the health perks of working out.
In tests with 88 healthy adults, it appears to be safe and well-tolerated and didn't cause the well-known gastrointestinal side effects seen with popular GLP-1 drugs like semaglutide.
ENV-308 mimics Lac-Phe, once daily
ENV-308 mimics a natural molecule your body makes during exercise (Lac-Phe), which helps control appetite and supports weight loss.
Thanks to Enveda's AI tech, the drug only needs to be taken once a day.
Early results showed lower levels of leptin, a hormone that helps signal fullness while eating, which is good news for anyone struggling with cravings.
Next up: bigger trials to see if ENV-308 can help people keep weight off long-term, plus possible uses for migraines and gut issues down the line.