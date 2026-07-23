Environmental groups ask FCC to pause space data center licenses

The number of satellites has jumped from about 1,400 in 2015 to about 15,000 today and might reach 100,000 within the decade.

Scientists warn that as these satellites break up, they're sending pollutants into a part of the atmosphere that helps control Earth's climate.

Groups like Earthjustice also worry about how all this space activity is messing with wildlife that relies on dark skies.

Environmentalists want proper reviews before any more licenses get approved.