Environmental groups urge FCC pause on space data center licenses
Technology
Environmental groups are asking the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to put a hold on licensing space-based data centers, saying these projects could harm the planet.
Their petition, filed jointly, argues that building massive data centers in orbit (like those planned by SpaceX) might break environmental laws and need a serious review.
Groups cite launch and light pollution
The groups point out that rocket launches and satellite re-entries release pollution that can damage the ozone layer and speed up climate change.
They also mention light pollution from huge satellite networks messing with astronomy, wildlife, and even people's sleep.
The petition calls for a rigorous examination before any more licenses get approved.