Environmental lidar uncovers lost Maya city Valeriana in Campeche
Technology
A lost Maya city called Valeriana has just been uncovered in the jungles of Campeche, Mexico, thanks to lidar tech originally used for environmental research.
Tulane Ph.D. student Luke Auld-Thomas spotted the massive urban site hidden under thick vegetation.
Turns out, Valeriana was no small village: it featured temple pyramids, plazas, a big causeway, and even a reservoir.
Researchers mapped 6,674 structures
Researchers mapped 6,674 structures across 122 square kilometers, showing the city was densely populated with agricultural infrastructure.
This discovery highlights how lidar is changing archeology by revealing ancient cities that were impossible to spot before.
The findings were published in Antiquity in October 2024 and show just how much old data can still surprise us.