Environmentalists urge FCC to review licenses for space data centers
Environmental groups like Earthjustice are urging the FCC to look at environmental risks before approving licenses for space-based data centers.
This push comes as SpaceX plans to launch up to 1 million satellites, raising worries about pollution, damage to ecosystems, and losing our dark night skies.
Tim Whitehouse, executive director of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, called the current lack of review "reckless," stressing the need for responsible checks.
SpaceX Starlink raises debris and emissions
Right now, there are about 15,000 active satellites around Earth, but with SpaceX's Starlink project, that could jump to 58,000.
More satellites mean higher chances of collisions and more space junk.
Rocket launches add greenhouse gasses too, and when old satellites burn up as they fall back down, they can pollute the atmosphere even further.
Satellites threaten wildlife and dark skies
The flood of new satellites could also make nights much brighter, bad news for wildlife that depends on darkness for feeding or migrating.
Ruskin Hartley, executive director of DarkSky International, warned these changes might permanently alter our night sky, so groups say it's crucial for the FCC to do proper environmental reviews before giving any green lights.