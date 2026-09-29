EON patents MIRA telescope ahead of SpaceX MOI-1A launch
Technology
EON Space Labs just patented its tiny but powerful MIRA telescope, and it's about to hitch a ride on TakeMe2Space's MOI-1A satellite, launching October 1, 2026, with SpaceX.
MIRA already proved it can handle space during its first test flight earlier this year in January with ISRO.
EON's 502g MIRA captures NASA-level images
Despite weighing just 502gm, MIRA captures NASA-level multispectral images: think sharp views for everything from farming to mining.
EON is also developing ultra-long-range electro-optical systems for India's Indian Army and Indian Navy under the Defense Ministry's iDEX program.
By building this tech at home, EON hopes to cut down on foreign imports and boost India's self-reliance in space imaging.